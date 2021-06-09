If you live in Brownsville and having been holding on to those Hobby Lobby gift cards get ready to use them.

The Hobby Lobby Arts and Crafts Store in Brownsville is scheduled to open its doors to shoppers on June 21.

Brownsville’s Retail and Development announced the opening on its Facebook Page Wednesday morning and residents were quick to respond.

“SO EXCITED,!!!” Veronica Martinez Tamez said in a comment. Aracely G. Perez wrote “Yes, I am ready.”

Hobby Lobby stocks more than 65,000 items including arts and crafts supplies, fashion fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, party supplies and furniture.

This is the first Hobby Lobby in Brownsville. Harlingen has one Hobby Lobby while McAllen has two.

In late August 2020, John Deubler, vice president and general manager of Downtown Management Co. Inc., announced that Hobby Lobby would be coming to Brownsville.

