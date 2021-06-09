Brownsville police investigate death of man found in ditch

The Brownsville Police Department continues to investigate the death of an unidentified man whose body was found in a ditch near Medford and Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.

The police department received a call at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a man who had been spotted face down in the ditch, authorities said.

Police investigators and the Brownsville firefighters were sent to the area and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the identity of the man is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.