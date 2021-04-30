Harlingen Medical Center gets top rating

HARLINGEN — It’s the best of the best and everybody knows it.

Harlingen Medical Center has once again earned a five-star overall hospital rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“The five star rating reflects the sincere commitment and long-term dedication of our doctors, nurses, staff and hospital to the communities that we serve,” said Matt Wolthoff, chief executive officer of HMC.

“We are honored that HMC has continually been recognized among the best in the nation for our relentless commitment to high quality, patient-centered care,” Wolthoff said.

This is the fourth year in a row that HMC has earned this rating.

“A five-star rating is a high achievement since Harlingen Medical Center performs cardiac surgery, complex interventional cardiac and radiology procedures and cares for patients with multiple and chronic medical conditions,” Wolthoff said. “Our physicians follow evidence-based practices and nationally accepted guidelines that are proven to promote better patient outcomes.”

The rating places HMC in the top nine percent of hospitals across the United States for quality patient care, said a press release. The hospital is one of only 24 in Texas to get an overall five-star rating by CMS. It’s the only hospital in the Valley to receive the rating.

