Air Force veteran and TSTC graduate finds job success with state military organization

HARLINGEN — Juan Dominguez knew he would find his niche in the Texas workforce after serving for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, but first he had to figure out what he wanted to do.

Dominguez said he became interested in the field of heating, ventilation and air conditioning after being introduced to it by a friend who was an HVAC technician. That led him to Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen location, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC Technology in 2018.

“I like to figure out how things work and why they function the way they do,” he said. “I’m happy with the education I received.”

Since graduating, the Weslaco resident has flourished in his HVAC career and now is a maintenance supervisor with the Texas Military Department.

“I was hired as an advanced HVAC technician in 2020,” he said. “After 10 months on the job, I was promoted to my current position. I handle supervisory duties such as procurement and other areas. I still do the job of an HVAC technician as well.”

Lindsay Broyles is a deputy branch chief of facilities management at the Texas Military Department.

“Juan has impressed us with his high-level knowledge in facilities repairs,” she said. “He was quick to learn the programs we use and took charge of diagnosing various issues. He is a great asset to our department and one of the reasons why our South Texas regional team is successful in conducting facilities repairs in a timely fashion.”

Dominguez said the training that he received at TSTC prepared him well for his career.

“The hands-on labs were great,” he said.

Jorge Cabrera, TSTC’s HVAC Technology program team lead, said Dominguez’s military experience made him a natural student leader.

“His ability to adapt to any situation expanded his skills and led to his career success,” Cabrera said.

Dominguez has one goal in particular that he is determined to accomplish.

“I would like to take the tests to be an independent contractor,” he said.

In Texas, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers earn an average annual salary of $50,190, according to onetonline.org, which forecast the number of such positions to grow 21% in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and certificates of completion in HVAC Technology at its East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, North Texas and Waco campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.