Final suspect in fatal McAllen shooting sentenced to prison

The final adult suspect in a 2022 fatal shooting in McAllen has been sentenced to prison.

Sandra Morales, 20, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday on a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was charged along with Amador Sandoval IV, 19, his younger brother, who is a juvenile, and 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias-Mora for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old McAllen resident Rosendo Benitez at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022 in the 1600 block of North 29th Street.

Macias-Mora is serving a 45-year prison sentence on a murder charge while Sandoval, who cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to 10 years probation on Wednesday.

The status of the juvenile’s case is unknown.

The suspects were driving a stolen 2018 Ford Fusion when the shooting occurred. They had been burglarizing vehicles when Macias-Mora shot Benitez, who was later found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to probable cause affidavits.