DPS investigating fatal rollover crash north of Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning north of Edinburg.

In a news release, DPS said the crash happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. on U.S. 281 south of Los Venados in rural Edinburg.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Dodge Ram with a male driver and two female passengers was driving northbound on the inside lane of U.S. 281 south of Los Venados when the vehicle had a blow-out and veered off the roadway into a ditch where it rolled several times, according to the release.

The driver and one female passenger were transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. One woman died at the scene.