A Donna resident is seeing green after claiming a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the March 18 drawing, according to a media release from the Texas Lottery.

According to the release, the second-tier prize winning ticket was purchased at Pepe’s Drive Thru located at 121 N. Salinas Blvd. in Donna.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

Currently, the Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won, the release states.