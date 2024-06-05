Warriors United to hold flag retirement ceremony in Brownsville

Warriors United in Arms will hold a flag retirement ceremony beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Park, 2500 Central Blvd., in Brownsville.

The dozens of worn-out American flags to be properly disposed of were collected by the Brownsville Historic Museum, part of the Brownsville Historical Society, which announced its first ever “call for flags” last month before Memorial Day.

Dave Parsons, BHA genealogy research and membership coordinator, estimated that BHM had collected between 50 and 60 smaller flags, which will be burned during the ceremony Thursday. He said the public responded enthusiastically to the call for flags.

“We got a really good response, a lot more than what we expected,” Parsons said. “We were kind of running out of room to store them.”

Warriors United describes itself as a nonprofit group of local military veterans who raise funds to help fellow veterans in need.