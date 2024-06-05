Only have a minute? Listen instead
SAN JUAN — A Blue Mass was celebrated by Bishop Daniel E. Flores at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Wednesday.
The Catholic Churches throughout the United States celebrate the Blue Mass as a way to offer prayer and show support for first responders. Wednesday’s Mass saw local, county, state and federal agencies, as well as fire departments, fill the front section of pews at the Basilica.
Otoniel Vazquez with U.S. Customs and Border Protection prepares to post the colors during a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Bishop Daniel E. Flores and Rev. Mario A. Aviles take a photo with first responders after a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A Starr County sheriff’s deputy bows his head during a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Daniel Garcia, of the McAllen Police Department Honor Guard, prepares to play Taps during a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A wreath is seen at the altar during a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Otoniel Vazquez with U.S. Customs and Border Protection during practice before the start of a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Jesse Mendoza and Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy Orlando Munoz prepare for a Blue Mass in honor of first responders at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
