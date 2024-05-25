TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center receives donation of food, other items from Junior League of Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College’s Advocacy and Resource Center in Harlingen recently received a donation of snacks and other items for its food pantry from the Junior League of Harlingen’s Done in a Day committee.

According to www.jlharlingen.org, the committee helps to serve immediate needs in the community through single-day volunteer opportunities.

Cynthia Morley is an Advocacy and Resource Center coach at TSTC.

“We appreciate the donation to our pantry,” she said. “Community donations keep our shelves stocked and serve a larger population of students. Our food pantry also gives students access to groceries to feed their families and provides other basic needs.”

Katie Hodge, Done in a Day committee chair, said the Junior League of Harlingen wants to support the “culture of caring” at TSTC.

“Some of the items we are donating include snacks, quick meals, laundry detergent, diapers, personal hygiene products and bottled water,” she said. “There is so much joy to be found in serving others in our community. It’s a joy to pay it forward to the next generation of college students as they go through their technical training.”

The donation happened at an ideal time for the Advocacy and Resource Center, with TSTC’s summer semester underway and the fall semester scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 3.

Besides the food pantry, the Advocacy and Resource Center offers help with basic needs such as child care, a lending library, and transportation to and from classes.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.