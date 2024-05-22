McAllen ISD board member retires; vacancy to be filled by appointment

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen school board is looking to fill a vacancy with Vice President Sam Saldivar, Jr. retiring from his position after 15 years.

Saldivar, the district’s Place 7 representative, addressed his retirement in a letter on May 16 to the McAllen ISD community which said he would step down from the board at the beginning next month.

“I have listened, learned, and faithfully served in the best interest of the students, their families, teachers and staff and the whole community,” Saldivar said in his resignation letter. “I am proud of the work that we have achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity, the support received, and the guidance offered during my term.”

Saldivar’s term runs through to May 2025.

In a special board meeting on Monday, the McAllen ISD school board accepted Saldivar’s resignation.

Per policy, if a vacancy occurs on the board, the remaining board members may fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or order a special election.

Passing unanimously, the board voted to fill the vacancy by appointment at the board’s next meeting on May 28.

Posted on the district’s Facebook page, McAllen ISD said it opened applications for the vacancy to be reviewed by the board.

People interested in being appointed to the vacancy have to submit a cover letter and resume to McAllen ISD Board Secretary Natalie Goza at [email protected]. All applications must be received by Friday at 3 p.m.

Also in Monday’s meeting, a reorganization of the board took place which saw board member Sofia Peña voted to the board president position, Lucia Regalado as vice president and Erica de la Garza-Lopez for board secretary.