McAllen man awaiting trial for arson is arrested again for burning vehicle

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A McAllen man out on bond was arrested Monday for making a Molotov cocktail and burning a car belonging to a man who is accused of previously targeting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Daniel Eduardo Rivera Jr., 35, was charged with arson after burning the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, the McAllen Fire Department responded to 1420 Erie Ave. regarding a car fire that was put out by an employee from the Affordable Homes of South Texas building.

Investigator Lt. J. Millan responded to the scene as well and was informed that the fire had been put out, but that it might’ve been intentionally started.

“The engine company officer discovered a bottle with a wick, also known as a Molotov cocktail on the floor next to the vehicle along with other burnt materials,” the affidavit said.

Millan secured the scene and began to document when the owner of the vehicle, Adrian Puente, informed Millan that his car was targeted by Rivera who was out on bond for other arsons committed against Puente.

A female witness stated that when she was returning from her lunch break at about 12:58 p.m., she witnessed Rivera place an object that looked like a plastic bottle on top of the trunk.

“The man then lit the object, and began to walk away, but noticed that the fire was dying out, and returned to the car and lit the bottle and contents on fire again,” the affidavit said.

Rivera then continued walking west on Erie Avenue, according to the witness.

She added that when Puente showed her a picture of Rivera, she confirmed it was the same man who started the fire.

The affidavit states that Rivera has been out on bond and is currently awaiting trial for a previous arson he committed against Puente.

Footage from video surveillance obtained from Affordable Homes shows Rivera wearing a cap, jeans, a black backpack and dark shows.

Rivera remains jailed in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.