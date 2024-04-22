TSTC Electrical Lineworker student thankful for skills acquired for future job

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Former U.S. Marine Oswaldo Arriasola, an Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology student at Texas State Technical College, hopes that soon he will get the attention of potential employers in the Texas workforce.

Arriasola is on track to earn his Associate of Applied Science degree from TSTC’s Harlingen location this semester.

“It’s a great relief that I’m almost done with the program,” the Mission resident said. “I’m grateful to TSTC because I will be able to get a good job.”

After serving in the military, Arriasola studied to become a truck driver at an area college. Then a friend suggested that he consider studying at TSTC for a career as an electrical lineworker.

Now in his final semester, Arriasola said his instructors have prepared him for success.

“The safety aspect of the program has allowed me to find a better approach to perform the job safely,” he said. “The instructors taught us to check our personal protective equipment every class. However, I’m most thankful for the networking opportunities to meet employers. I have already had a recent interview that I hope will lead to a full-time career.”

Troy Vasquez, a TSTC Electrical Lineworker instructor, said Arriasola is an example of a leader.

“Oswaldo is great at finding solutions that will make jobs easier,” he said. “His military experience gives him the ability to interpret, evaluate and analyze information with our hands-on assignments to make the best judgment.”

According to onetonline.org, electrical power-line installers and repairers can earn an average annual salary of $65,730 in Texas. The website projected that there would be a 24% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at its Abilene (starting in fall 2024), Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall and Waco campuses.

The program is part of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee, which refunds a participating graduate’s tuition if he or she has not found a job in their field within six months after graduation.

Registration for TSTC’s summer and fall semesters is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.