San Benito police arrest man on Texas’ most wanted fugitives list

San Benito police on Wednesday nabbed a 45-year-old man with gang affiliations who was active on the Texas Department Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

In a news release, San Benito police said that around 11:12 a.m. officers with the department’s Traffic Enforcement Division pulled a Ford passenger car over for a vehicle license plate violation.

“While interviewing the occupants within the vehicle, it was learned that it was stolen from a nearby jurisdiction,” the release stated. “Said vehicle occupants to include the driver who claimed ownership of the car, were detained for further investigation.”

While police were obtaining the driver’s information, officers discovered he provided false identification.

“His true identity was confirmed to be Jose Angel Leal, a San Benito resident,” the release stated.

Officers arrested Leal and charged him with failure to identify and providing false information regarding a fugitive from justice. He received a $5,000 bond.

However, police also learned he had a warrant for a parole violation for which he does not have a bond.

DPS said Leal is affiliated with the Tango Valluco gang.

He had been listed on the most wanted list for the parole violation related to his 2012 conviction for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and theft of property. He was sentenced to 10 months on each charge to be served concurrently.

He was also convicted that same year of assaulting a family member with a previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2016, he was again convicted of assaulting a family member with a previous conviction and was sentenced to a decade in prison.

In July 2023, he was released on parole, but by December of that year a warrant had been issued for his arrest for the parole violation.

He is currently being held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.