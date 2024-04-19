Brownsville police make arrest in 2020 double homicide

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a July 4, 2020 double homicide.

In a Facebook post, police said a SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant in the 6600 block of Santa Anita Drive where they took Martin Medrano-Davila into custody.

He was indicted on Aug. 4, 2021 of fatally shooting Ricardo Lopez and Laura Alaniz.

Police said in the Facebook post that the murders happened on East 14th Street.

Authorities did not release any other information about the allegations.

Court records indicate that a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest after he failed to appear for his arraignment on Oct. 7, 2021.

He remains held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on two counts of murder without bond.