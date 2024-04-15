Harlingen doctor found not guilty of manslaughter

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Cameron County jury on Monday found a 43-year-old Harlingen doctor not guilty of manslaughter.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz confirmed the verdict Monday afternoon.

Ameer Elsayed Hassan had been indicted on a charge of manslaughter over allegations that he was using his cellphone when he hit and killed 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez by Valley Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2023.

The indictment alleged he failed to yield the right of way.

The crash happened as Benavides was using the crosswalk at the intersection of Pease Street and North Ed Carey Drive.

Hassan, who stopped his vehicle and cooperated with police, had been on trial since last week.