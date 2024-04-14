Nunez pursues better life in TSTC’s Drafting and Design program

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — After working in some unfulfilling jobs, Carlos Nunez sought a career that would give him a better life. So he contacted an enrollment coach at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen location.

“I wanted to know which programs were associated with computers to take in the evening,” Nunez said. “I met an instructor in the Drafting and Design program. I enjoyed how passionate he was about architecture.”

Now Nunez is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology at TSTC.

“I’m happy with the progress I’ve made in the program,” he said. “I’ve become more acquainted with the software programs Revit and AutoCAD.”

Nunez said TSTC is preparing him for the Texas workforce.

“My instructors take it to the next level with their teaching methods,” he said. “It helps me because I’m a hands-on learner.”

Samuel Pizano is the program team lead for the Drafting and Design program.

“Carlos’ dedication to our program is evident through the pride he shows in his work,” he said. “He has shown that it’s possible to work full time and get an education in the evening to better his future.”

Currently in his second semester, Nunez has another reason to finish his degree.

“I want to be the first one of my siblings to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree,” he said. “I do my best to be a role model for them.”

According to onetonline.org, architectural and civil drafters earn an average salary of $57,420 in Texas.

In Drafting and Design, TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology, Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, and Engineering Graphics and Design Technology, as well as several certificates of completion. For a complete list, visit tstc.edu/programs/draftingdesign.

Registration for TSTC’s summer and fall semesters is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.