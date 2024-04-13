Harlingen student hit by truck while exiting school bus

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 7-year-old child is recovering from a fractured ankle after being hit by a truck while getting off a Harlingen school bus on Friday afternoon.

District spokeswoman Marcy Martinez said in a statement that the incident happened at the corner of Monroe and “D” streets.

She added that Harlingen CISD Superintendent J.A. González and the board of trustees were immediately notified and were in “constant contact” with district transportation administrators at the scene.

“These types of incidents can be a parent’s worst nightmare, but we are so very grateful that the 7 year old did not suffer any life threatening injuries,” González said in the statement. “There will be a recovery period from a fractured ankle sustained, and we are looking forward to having this student back with her classmates at Jefferson Elementary in no time.”

HCISD School Board President Belinda Reininger implored motorists to use caution around school buses. “We implore the public to please watch out whenever you are driving near a school bus and especially when they are loading or unloading children,” Reininger said in the statement. “It is all of our responsibility to keep our children safe.”

The statement said Harlingen police determined the child was hit while the school bus was stopped and while its loading lights and sign were deployed.

“No citations were issued,” the statement said.