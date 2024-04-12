Coast Guard seizes 460 pounds of illegally caught fish off South Padre Island

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Coast Guard seized two lanchas and over 400 pounds of illegally caught fish Tuesday after they discovered a group of Mexican fishermen north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

According to a news release, a total of nine Mexican fishermen illegally fishing were discovered by boat crews from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr, in coordination with Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews.

“A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew interdicted two lanchas that began rapidly taking on water once stopped,” the news release read. “The boat crew embarked the fishermen to ensure their safety and transferred them to Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr.”

A lancha is a 20- to 30-foot boat with a slender profile and one outboard motor used by Mexican fishermen. Lanchas are capable of reaching speeds of over 30 mph.

According to the news release, lanchas are commonly used to transport illegal narcotics as well as for illegal fishing in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard personnel were able to seize approximately 460 pounds of red snapper, three sharks, fishing gear and high flyers found on board the vessels.

The nine fishermen were detained by the Coast Guard and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.

“The nature of operations can quickly change from law enforcement to rescue,” Lieutenant Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island, said in the news release. “Frequent training allows Coast Guard crews to shift efforts without delay and ensure both the safety and security of the maritime community.”

On April 4, the Coast Guard seized 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper from four Mexican fishermen aboard a lancha around 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or illegal fishing up to 200 miles offshore is encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard by calling (361) 939-0450.