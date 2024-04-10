Two former Edinburg juvenile officers indicted on unrelated allegations

Two former Evins Regional Juvenile Center employees have been indicted for two unrelated incidents against juveniles, according to a press release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

Todd Hanks, 53, of McAllen, has been indicted on the charges of indecency with a child and violations of the Civil Rights of person in custody, and improper sexual activity with a person in custody or under supervision.

Hanks, who had been with the agency since 2005, is alleged to have engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old juvenile who was committed to the custody of the TJJD.

Edinburg resident Luis Alexander Jesus, who was 24 at the time of the alleged incident, has been indicted on a charge of official oppression after allegedly slamming a 16-year-old juvenile into a brick pillar and knocking him unconscious while handcuffed.

On June 29, 2021, the TJJD sent out a press release regarding the allegations against Hanks.

“After an employee made an allegation against Hanks this morning, he was removed from having any contact with youth and suspended without pay,” the initial release said. “He then was interviewed by officers from TJJD’s Office of the Inspector General and immediately terminated from employment. This evening, he was arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.”

Hanks is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

Allegations against Jesus stem from an incident that occurred on June 18, 2022.

An affidavit obtained by an investigator states that Jesus turned off his body camera and proceeded to drag the teen to the Regulation and Safety Unit, which caused multiple cuts, bruising and abrasions to the right hand.

Authorities allege that a defendant and youth development coach was attempting to escort the 16-year-old teen because he was unable to walk on his own and dropped the victim several times, occasionally dragging him.

Jesus allegedly spat on the victim, according to authorities.

“While the Defendant’s assigned Body Worn Camera was still turned off, the Defendant spat on the victim moments before he was escorted into the Regulation and Safety Unit,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, an audit trail of the body camera showed Jesus manually turned it off directly after slamming the teen’s head into the brick pillar.

The affidavit also states that another TJJD employee witnessed the alleged assault.

Jesus’ alleged crime is punishable up to $4,000 in fines and confinement not to exceed one year in jail.