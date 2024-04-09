Jury finds third man guilty in Hunter murder

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BROWNSVILLE — A man has become the third defendant found guilty in the 2020 stabbing death of Harlingen star running back Lesley Maurice Hunter.

With Judge Janet Leak presiding over Cameron County’s 103rd District court, a jury found Eduardo Aceves guilty in the Oct. 26 murder in Hunter’s home.

Sentencing is set for May.

“This is the third person we tried and convicted in this murder case,” the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors argue Aceves “collaborated” with defendants Juan Lozano, who was sentenced to life in prison, and Angel Pizano, who was sentenced to 15 years, in the stabbing in Hunter’s home.

Hunter was the father of three daughters, they said.

