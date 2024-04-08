San Juan man accused of fatal crash has been arrested for DWI six times

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 40-year-old man accused of a March 26 fatal crash in San Juan has been arrested for drunk driving six times since 2001 with his most recent arrest in January.

Carlos Manuel Garcia Sancho is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge over allegations that he drove drunk and caused a crash that killed Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez.

A probable cause for his arrest said that San Juan police were dispatched to the 400 block of State Highway 495 that day at approximately 6:10 p.m. for a major crash.

“Upon arrival, Officers observed two vehicles with major damage on the south side of State Highway 495,” the affidavit stated.

Police identified the driver of a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado as Garcia and said the victim was driving a black 2020 GMC Terrain, according to the affidavit.

“The driver of the GMC Terrain was found to be deceased at the scene,” the affidavit stated.

Before Garcia was taken to the hospital, police reported smelling a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. They then obtained a blood search warrant, which was executed at South Texas Health Systems where he had been taken.

“A Subpoena was obtained for the blood results which showed he was positive for opiates (Alprazolam) and had an alcohol concentration level of 0.29 B.A.C. at the time of the accident which caused the death of Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez,” the affidavit stated.

Garcia has a history of drunk driving arrests.

On Jan. 9, he was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and charged with DWI. He was also arrested and charged in October 2023, in 2017, in 2016, in 2003 and in 2001.

Garcia currently has two active court cases for DWI third or more.

In addition to DWI charges, he has a history of arrests dating from 2001 that include drug possession, criminal mischief, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, parole violations, burglary of a habitation, driving infractions, evading arrest, terroristic threat and violations of protective orders.

He remains held on a $75,000 bond.