Men ‘in search of a female’ arrested in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Edinburg police on Sunday arrested two men who were “in search of a female” on charges of aggravated assault.

In a news release, officials said police responded to an aggravated kidnapping call in the 1400 block of Prosperity Street at 5:30 a.m. after police say 23-year-old Gabriel Munoz and 29-year-old John Hernandez Homer went into an apartment complex looking for a woman.

The release does not say whether the men knew the woman.

“Upon arrival, the suspects allegedly brandished weapons at two males accompanying the female,” the release stated. “Fearing for her safety, the female fled and sought assistance from neighboring apartments, initially leading to the ‘kidnapping’ claim.”

When police approached the men fled in a vehicle after being spotted, according to the release.

“The occupants, identified as the suspects, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot,” the release stated. “After a thorough search, both suspects were later apprehended without incident at the 800 block of W. Cooper St.”