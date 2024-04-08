Coast Guard seizes 400 pounds of red snapper off of South Padre Island

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Coast Guard last week seized approximately 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper from four Mexican fishermen.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said a boat crew from South Padre Island and air crews from Corpus Christi stopped the men fishing aboard a launch around 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

In addition to the red snapper, Coast Guard seized fishing gear and high flyers before turning the crew over to border enforcement agents for processing.

“Our success countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing stems directly from effective teamwork between Air Station Corpus Christi and South Padre Island,” Lt. Shane Gunerson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island, said in the release. “We will continue working together to eradicate this threat.”