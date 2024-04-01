Palm Valley Animal Society requesting donations over McAllen hoarding case

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With the intake of about 90 animals over the weekend in an apparent McAllen hoarding case, Palm Valley Animal Society is requesting donations to help with the sudden influx.

Over the weekend, the McAllen Police Department discovered 93 dogs and one cat at a McAllen residence with two individuals in custody in relation to the case, according to a press release.

The police department received a report of an odor Saturday morning and upon investigation found the hoarding of dogs in the residence.

The officers requested McAllen Fire Department and ambulance services to help at the scene.

All of the animals were relocated to Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS).

PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said Monday that the residency was a two story home and that animal control officers went back and forth to deliver the animals with the help of two trailers as well.

Wright said the biggest issue among the dogs was that most were extremely matted.

“I’m talking like not typical matting, like years of matting,” she said. “Some of them can barely walk because their feet are so overgrown.”

Wright added they are fortunate to have a good amount of groomers assisting with the dogs currently with their own and with groomers from Kirey’s Grooming, Pets A Like, Underdog Pet Grooming and the city of Weslaco contributing.

She said from the total number of dogs rescued, only a pug had a significant injury with a couple of dogs suffering from heat distress.

1 of 5

Being at the nonprofit for about two years, Wright said she has not encountered something like this.

She said the next step is getting dogs out to fosters and rescues.

“We were not financially prepared to take in (all the dogs) at one time so all donations are super appreciated right now,” Wright said.

To make a donation, visit PVAS’s website.

RELATED READING: