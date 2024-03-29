Hidalgo County to roll out state-of-the-art healthcare facility

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hidalgo County will be unveiling in April what it’s calling a new state-of-the-art healthcare facility capable of testing for virology diseases, such as SARS-CoV2, in addition to other laboratory work.

The new, 10,000-square-foot lab will be a Biosafety Level 2+ lab that will be able to test various virology diseases with the use of nucleic acid assay as well as serology testing capabilities.

“The facility will encompass not only a BL2+ laboratory but also incorporates a medical clinic, and office space tailored to accommodate laboratory staff and specialists,” stated the county news release

The lab will also include bacteriology testing equipment that will be able to “identify and report susceptibilities of organisms,” according to the news release.

The adaptable design will allow the lab to seamlessly transition to a Biosafety Level 3 lab if necessary.

County officials will be hosting the facility’s grand opening on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the lab’s location, at 1200 S I-69C Frontage in Edinburg.