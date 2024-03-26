Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With last November’s passage of a constitutional amendment that more than doubles the state’s homestead tax exemption, there’s more reason than ever for eligible homeowners to take advantage of it.

Many Cameron County homeowners are not doing it, however, though the Boards of Realtors of Brownsville, Harlingen and South Padre Island have teamed up with the county Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office to address that fact.

Public homestead tax exemption filing events are scheduled for three consecutive Wednesdays next month. The first event takes place April 10 at the Brownsville Board of Realtors, 1825 Central Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The second one is scheduled for April 17 at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, 309 Railroad St., from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The third will be April 24 at the Harlingen Public Library, 410 76 Dr., from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Assessor’s office personnel will be on hand at all three events to help county residents file for the homestead exemption in addition to exemptions in the Disabled Person, Disabled Veteran and Over 65 categories if eligible.

Tony Yzaguirre Jr., county tax assessor-collector, gave a presentation on the joint project between his office and the Boards of Realtors during the commissioners court’s regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved a resolution in support of those efforts, read aloud during the meeting by county Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., who encouraged property owners to take part and thanked the Boards of Realtors for organizing the events.

The homestead exemption amendment contained in Proposition 4, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, increased from $40,000 to $100,000 the taxable value of a principal residence shielded from taxation by Texas school districts — delivering a significant tax break to eligible homeowners.

Carly Thomas, immediate past president of the Harlingen Board of Realtors, told commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting that she approached Yzaguirre last year about partnering with his office.

“I knew that that homestead exemption increase was going to pass in November,” she said. “I was super excited about it and I felt like not enough people know. We hosted it Nov. 28 at our little bitty Board of Realtors office.”

Thomas said 120 people showed up and all of them wound up getting the exemption.

“From that it’s just snowballed, and we’ve got three different Board of Realtors offices involved and we’re super excited that we’re educating the public on this homestead exemption,” she said. “So many people don’t know what it is.”

Yzaguirre told commissioners that to date more than $5.5 million in exemptions have gone to 4,064 county taxpayer accounts, an average of $1,300 per account.

“We’re putting a huge dent in the homestead exemption, and I want to personally thank all of the Boards of Realtors for assisting us,” he said.

Commission Sofia Benavides commended the efforts of the Boards of Realtors and Yzaguirre’s office.

“Since you brought this to light I know that a lot of people have been able to take advantage of this,” she said. “But I really feel that we still a lot of outreach in the rest of the county. But I applaud you for having brought it to light.”

Yzaguirre, also a member of the county appraisal district board, said the board has hired a law firm to perform an audit on homestead exemptions countywide. Among other things, it will reveal how many and which county residents applied — eligible or not. This will be the second such audit conducted, he said.

“It’s something that’s needed, because the last time we did this was three years ago, maybe four,” Yzaguirre said. “We found a lot of errors and/or a lot of people hadn’t taken this particular exemption.”

He said he’s also working with state Sen. Morgan LaMantia to introduce a bill in the Legislature that would make it mandatory for title companies to give home buyers the opportunity to file for homestead exemption before closing, and follow through on it.

“We’re going to be working on that come next year,” Yzaguirre said.

Treviño encouraged residents to take advantage of tax exemptions coming to them, but also gave notice that the audit will also shine a light on property owners that have filed for homestead exemption despite not being eligible.

“Certain individuals, believe it or not, may not actually qualify for these exemptions and yet they try to take advantage,” he said. “We want every person eligible to take full advantage, because that’s their right. But those that are not eligible and trying to take advantage, we’ll be looking at those too.”

For more information call the Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at (956) 589-7089 or its call center at (956) 544-0800.