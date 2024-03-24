TSTI graduate leads by example in training technicians at semiconductor manufacturer

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — 1988 was a good year for Arturo Martinez.

That was when he earned his associate degree in Electronics Technology at Texas State Technical Institute, now Texas State Technical College.

Since then, Martinez has gone on to enjoy a 25-year career at Qorvo, a semiconductor manufacturer, at the company’s location in Richardson, Texas.

Recently he summed up his success in five words: “I love what I do.”

Training technicians at Qorvo is a big part of what he does.

“My job is an equipment engineering shift lead that I’ve held for two years. I train new technicians in my role. I was first hired as a senior technician in 1999.”

Martinez’s love for his job is obvious, according to Dustin Manuel, a metrology and probe equipment engineering section manager for Qorvo.

“Arturo’s calm demeanor and professional attitude are complemented by his personal touch and ability to engage everyone according to who they are and what they may be going through,” Manuel said. “He leads by example, offers an alternative viewpoint, and utilizes the individual strengths that he finds in his team.”

Martinez said his interest in electronics began as a child.

“I enjoyed listening to the radio when I did my homework,” he said. “I noticed that the knob on the radio, which you had to move to listen to a different radio station, somehow broke. I opened the radio and was amazed by everything inside. Although I wasn’t able to fix it, that’s how my fascination started.”

Although Martinez did not say whether or not he could repair a radio today, he did say that TSTI put him on the road to a good job and lifestyle.

“Learning the basics of electronics and basic programming of a computer led me to have a successful career at Qorvo,” he said. “I was able to start the next chapter of my life and live where I wanted to.”

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.