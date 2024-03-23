Missing Tyler woman found in Alamo was strangled to death

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have positively identified the remains of a 52-year-old woman found dead on a property in rural Alamo and determined she had been strangled to death.

Deputies found the decomposed body of Laura McKeown at around 1:13 p.m. on March 10 in the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in rural Alamo.

“Through the use of fingerprint recognition technology, investigators have now positively identified Laura McKeown as the deceased. Furthermore, an autopsy revealed that McKeown had been strangled to death,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday news release.

McKeown was a carnival worker who was reported missing on Feb. 27, nearly two weeks before her body was found, the sheriff’s office said previously.

She had expressed that she wanted to go home to Tyler, Texas.

She was last seen on Feb. 15 in the area of Cesar Chavez Road and Sioux Road in Alamo, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an ongoing criminal investigation, we encourage witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward,” the Friday release stated.

Witnesses can call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.