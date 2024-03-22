McAllen hosting human trafficking exhibit through April

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Department of State has reported that there are about 27.6 million human trafficking victims worldwide “at any given time” who vary in age, race, ethnicity and gender.

But there’s much more to human trafficking than the data, and McAllen officials hope to raise awareness by giving voice to the victims.

The McAllen Heritage Center Museum of History and Culture is currently featuring a new exhibit that focuses on raising such awareness.

Sponsored by the Zonta Club of West Hidalgo County, the exhibit, “Not Alone: Working together in the Fight against Human Trafficking,” will run through April 10 at the museum, which is located at 301 S. Main St. in McAllen.

Museum officials hope the exhibit, courtesy of the Bullock Texas State History Museum, will help educate attendees about human trafficking, which the city described in a news release as an issue that is “commonly misunderstood and often undetected.”

Those who visit the exhibit will view various videos of trafficking survivors and advocates who will answer the exhibit’s guided questions. They will also discover artifacts that reflect the stories of each survivor as well as learn about various resources that can help those exploited.

Attendees will also learn about the tools and techniques traffickers use as well as who can be a target and the warning signs of what to look out for.

The exhibit will also display the roles relationships and social media play in trafficking.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, but also accepts donations.

For more information, call the museum at (956) 681-2860 or email the museum at [email protected].