CBP finds 6 spider monkeys in purse, backpack at Brownsville bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old woman at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville who had six spider monkeys hidden inside her purse and a backpack, according to a criminal complaint and a news release.

The complaint said Bridiana Mendoza arrived at the bridge with her three children when CBP found the monkeys in her purse and another bag.

“During the post Miranda interview, Mendoza admitted to knowingly smuggling the monkeys into the United States in exchange for monetary gain,” the complaint said. “Mendoza further stated she would be paid $700 United States Dollars upon successful delivery of the monkeys to Houston, Texas.”

A news release from CBP said the animals were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They will be housed at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Earlier this month, CBP found two howler monkeys in a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jesus Arguello Rubio to the B&M International Bridge. He was also arrested.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise vigilance and for the second time this month intercepted a significant amount of live monkeys hidden within a passenger vehicle,” Michael B. Reyes, acting port director for the Brownsville port of entry, said in the release. “CBP remains committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and thereby impeding the spread of animal diseases.”

Mendoza made a first appearance Friday morning in Brownsville federal court in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt, who ordered held without bond pending a detention hearing scheduled for next month, court records indicate.