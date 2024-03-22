7th annual aging healthy summit planned in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Healthy Communities of Brownsville will soon host its seventh annual Aging Healthy in the RGV Summit, Fiesta de Salud, where physicians and other experts discuss various health topics.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Event Center, Paredes Line Road in Brownsville.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to get free at-home COVID-19 test kits, free COVID-19 vaccines as well as gift cards provided by Juan Diego. Each item will be available while supplies last.

Throughout the event, there will also be door prizes every 15 to 30 minutes after 10 a.m. Lunch will also be provided at noon.

For more information about the event, contact Rose Timmer at [email protected] or call (956) 545-5404.