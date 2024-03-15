Delivery driver found with marijuana at Edinburg juvenile detention center arrested

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Buster Lind Produce delivery driver was arrested on March 4 after inspectors with the Office of Inspector General at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department discovered marijuana in his possession, according to a Thursday news release from the OIG.

Eduardo Isaias Salinas, 34, of Donna, was arrested for the offense of prohibited substances in a correctional facility once it was discovered he had a glass jar in a bag belonging to him containing marijuana.

“This arrest stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Office of the Inspector General,” the release said. “Salinas is an employee/driver for a produce delivery vendor of the TJJD Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, Texas.”

Salinas and the vehicle were searched in accordance with the facility entry search protocols.

Officers located “illegal drug contraband” in a glass jar within a bag belonging to Salinas.

The substance tested positive for marijuana.

The case is being referred to the Special Prosecution Unit.

According to jail records, Salinas was given a $5,000 bond which he posted and was released the following day.