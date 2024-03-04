Primera man charged with killing mother to seek insanity defense

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 19-year-old Primera man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and stabbing his father will be seeking an insanity defense.

Dallas Scott Gilbert’s attorney, Ed Stapleton III, filed a notice of the insanity defense on Feb. 26.

“Defendant and undersigned Counsel for Defendant have a good faith reason to believe that the Defendant was insane at the time of the commission of the offense alleged in the instant indictment,” the notice stated.

Prosecutors have also filed a motion to examine Gilbert’s competency. A hearing in that matter is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Gilbert is charged with murder for stabbing his mother, 47-year-old Angela Watt Gilbert, to death at 11:30 a.m. on April 19, 2023 at their residence in the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road.

He faces a separate indictment charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and attempt to commit murder for stabbing his father, Gary Scott Gilbert.

His father was able to call police that day and his mother died en route to the hospital.

Police had found her on the living room floor.

Gilbert remains held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on a total of $1,550,000 in bonds.