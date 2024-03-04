Nebraska man charged in fatal Edinburg crash wanted after skipping court hearing

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Nebraska man facing an indictment charging him over a fatal, fiery wrong-way crash in Edinburg has a warrant for his arrest after failing to show up to court hearings and for failing to abide by the conditions set for his bond.

Tyrone Amos, 32, failed to show up to a Jan. 31 and Feb. 15 court hearing.

He is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault for a May 4, 2021 head-on crash in the 1400 block of North Expressway 281 that killed Victor Bazan and seriously injured Tania Soto and Melissa Pena.

Amos is accused of drinking beer, smoking marijuana and taking shots before driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway at approximately 4:35 a.m. when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a three-vehicle wreck.

His vehicle burst into flames and witnesses at the scene rescued him from the burning vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Amos had bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on $45,000 in personal recognizance bonds on Dec. 4 — less than two months before skipping the Jan. 31 hearing.

He had been held in the county jail since May 6, 2021.

A motion to revoke his bond said he initially failed to appear for court at a Jan. 31 hearing, but the court gave Amos one more chance to appear at the Feb. 15 hearing.

Problems with Amos out on bond began less than a month after he bailed out of jail.

On Dec. 7, he was advised of the conditions of his bond and that a meeting was scheduled for Jan. 10.

On Jan. 3, a probation officer went to the Salvation Army where Amos said he was staying for a field visit, but no contact was made. However, Amos messaged the probation officer that he was in Omaha, Nebraska, according to the motion to revoke his bond.

The probation officer called Amos and told him he needed to return to Hidalgo County where he was ordered to remain as a condition of his bond.

On Jan. 6, the probation officer again attempted a field visit to verify that Amos had returned. He had not and later said he was still in Nebraska.

“There has been no contact with the defendant since then and no confirmation has been provided that the defendant obtained a mobile alcohol monitoring device,” the motion to revoke stated.

That motion is asking that if Amos is caught, he remain in custody pending the disposition of the case.