BROWNSVILLE — It’s Charro Days!

The 87th annual Charro Days kicks off Thursday with a children’s parade at 2:30 p.m. down Elizabeth Street through the historical center.

“We have our children’s parade sponsored by the Brownsville Independent School District, and there is lots of folkloric dancing by the different schools,” said Henry Levrier, president of Charro Days.

“Charro Days is a festival for the complete family,” Levrier said. “For example, for the parades we invite everybody to come, to get together. The grandparents, the parents, the kiddos, it’s a good family-oriented parade, so we invite everybody to come and have a great time.”

Sombrero Festival also opens Feb. 29 at Washington Park at 700 E. Madison St. and continues through Saturday.

More Charro Days parades continue Friday with the illuminated night parade at 7 p.m., Levrier said.

“On Saturday at 12:30 we have our color guard parade and then at 1 p.m. we have the Grand International Parade,” he said. “Also on Saturday at 1 p.m. we open up with a lot of horses of course.”

This year will be a whole new attraction: the UTRGV Marching Band.

“They will be coming out in the parade, so we are very excited about that, to have a college band in our parade,” Levrier said.

Thursday’s festivities also occur the same day as President Biden’s visit to Brownsville. Biden will be in town to discuss border security matters with federal agencies, such as Border Patrol.