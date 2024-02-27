Hidalgo’s Rock & Roll Sushi a hidden gem of an experience, perfect for Lent

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rock & Roll Sushi in Hidalgo is a small restaurant that offers good sushi at great prices. It’s an exciting spot for those observing Lent, or wanting to try something new in the Rio Grande Valley with a beautiful area surrounding it.

Located at The Historic Distict, 902 S. Second St., the rock ’n roll themed restaurant is decorated with vinyl records, posters and lights.

The menu itself is also inspired by iconic rock legends. It features dozens of sushi rolls with names of famous bands — like The Doors Roll with crab, cucumber, avocado and fresh salmon on top or the Rolling Stone Roll with crab, cream cheese, avocado and Hot Cheetos on top. Is it really a Valley restaurant if they don’t have at least one item covered in Hot Cheetos crumbs?

Also included on the menu are various plate options, appetizers and sides such as chicken teriyaki, egg rolls and fried rice.

I started off with ordering spicy edamame, which was brought out steamy hot and had a good kick of spiciness to it. It wasn’t busy at all, but the staff offered a welcoming service and were attentive.

Wanting to get a good overall taste of their sushi rolls, I ordered the AC/DC Roll, the Metallica Roll and the U2 Roll (since that’s my editor’s favorite band).

With each roll at about $9, I was impressed with how much sushi you are given and the detail put into each roll, considering the lower prices compared to other sushi restaurants.

I also appreciated that the sushi roll was cut into small pieces, something that I value when eating sushi since I hate having to eat big pieces of sushi.

The AC/DC Roll shook me all lunch long (in a good way) and had fried shrimp,cream cheese, avocado, serrano pepper, and “crab and spicy crunchy” on top

The roll had me thunderstruck and really blended together well with the shrimp and the crab making it savory. The crunchy stuff on top with sesame seeds also added an extra layer of texture that just makes you want to get another one.

The Metallica Roll is a fried sushi roll with crab, cream cheese, avocado, serrano pepper and tampico paste on top.

Riding the lightning, this roll was my favorite of the three and has an abundance of flavor for whom the bell tolls to try the sushi.

With the fried rice having the right amount of crisp and softness, the sushi roll itself along with the tampico paste on top packs a punch of flavor that I did not expect.

The U2 Roll, with smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, serrano pepper and French fried onions on top, hit the spot in mysterious ways, but I still haven’t found what I’m looking for. It was more on the basic side, at least compared to the other rolls I tried. But I did like the french fried onions on top. It was something new that complimented the smoked salmon and gave me a unique flavor.

Overall, I was a bit surprised by each sushi roll and how much flavor they had. I also enjoyed the creativeness behind naming each of the sushi rolls and how the restaurant is decorated.

Another thing that made me really enjoy going to Rock & Roll Sushi for South Texas Flavor was the area around the restaurant.

The Historic District is an area that offers other restaurants, a spacious green scenery alongside the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.

Taking a nice peaceful walk around the area and learning about the historic pumphouse while enjoying a bluecoco raspa was really the cherry on top of my experience.

I’m rewatching “Ghost Adventures,” I don’t recommend going fully inside of the pumphouse since it reminded me of something the haunt-hunting crew would investigate.

With spring right around the corner, I recommend not only checking out Rock & Roll Sushi but also taking advantage of the space around it by planning a day with friends or loved ones.

We’re always worrying about the big things in life but sometimes an afternoon getaway in a little restaurant in a small bordertown is what we need to clear our heads with a stomach full of sushi.

Rock & Roll Sushi is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.