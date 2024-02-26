Early voting in first week draws 30,000 to polls in Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Early voting hit the 30,000 mark in its first week of polls being open in the Rio Grande Valley.

A combined total of 30,617 Hidalgo and Cameron County ballots were cast from Tuesday through Sunday in the upcoming primary’s early voting period.

In Hidalgo County, 21,073 ballots were submitted — 16,343 in the Democratic Party and 4,730 in the Republican Party.

Out of the total cast, 1,567 were mail-in ballots and 19,506 were cast in person.

Compared to early voting in the presidential primary in 2020, the number of poll-goers is down. The 2020 primary’s early voting period saw a total of 26,939 ballots cast in the first six days of early voting, a difference of 5,866 votes.

In Cameron County, a total of 9,544 ballots were cast, with 5,971 for the Democratic Party and 3,573 ballots for the Republican Party.

Similar to Hidalgo County, Cameron County early voter turnout is lower, compared to the 2020 primary. That election saw 11,425 ballots in the first six days, creating a difference of 1,881 ballots cast.

The 2024 turnout has thus far, however, outpaced the last primary in 2022.

Early voting continues through Friday. Election day is Tuesday, March 5.