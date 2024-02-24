Authorities thwart exotic animals smuggling attempt from Brownsville to Mexico

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Authorities say they have arrested a suspect who was attempting to smuggle exotic animals into Mexico from Brownsville on Thursday.

During the arrest, which involved multiple agencies, authorities rescued four monkeys and other wild animals that were turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

The animals will then be transferred to the Bronx Zoo in New York, according to the DA’s office.

The case is still under investigation with charges pending for the suspect, whose identity has not been revealed. The breed of monkeys and other animals were also not clear.

The DA’s office said in the release that they would not provide further details.