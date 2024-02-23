2024 turnout still outpacing last primary 3 days into early voting in RGV

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Now we’re at more than 18,000 ballots cast.

That’s about the number of voters who’ve voted early after three days at Hidalgo and Cameron County polls, surpassing the 2022 March primary by 1,700 votes during the same time period.

Both counties accounted for 18,149 ballots cast in the first three days of early voting. Hidalgo County had 3,429 ballots cast on Thursday with the Democratic Party garnering 2,257 in-person votes and 385 mail-in ballots. The Republican Party had a total of 787 with 25 being mail-in ballots.

Through the first three days of early voting, Hidalgo County has had a total of 12,233 ballots cast with 10,945 being in person and 1,288 being mail-in ballots.

Compared to the first three days of the 2022 primary early voting total, 11,114, this year has an increase of 1,119.

In Cameron County, 1,705 ballots were cast Thursday, only two less than in 2022 which had 1,707 ballots on the third day of early voting.

In the first three days of early voting, Cameron County had 5,916 ballots cast which is an increase of 581 votes from 2022’s early voting period up until this point, which had 5,335.

Out of the total votes in Cameron County, the Democratic Party had 3,695 ballots and the Republican Party had 2,221 ballots.

Compared to the first three days of early voting in 2022, the Democrats have a slight increase of 133 ballots cast in 2024 while Republicans increased their total ballots by 714.