H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest opens for entries Wednesday

It’s that time of the year again.

H-E-B is officially kicking off its 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, a competition made to find the best Texas-made products for a chance to win a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to have the winner’s product features on H-E-B shelves.

Through this competition, H-E-B has discovered over 1,000 products throughout Texas over the last decade which include cookies, empanadas and even non-food products such as toys, home goods and gardening supplies.

This year’s competition starts Wednesday. Submissions for the competition will be accepted Feb 21 through April 4.

In 2022, during the 9th annual Quest for Texas Best, McAllen resident Annie Leal won the grand prize with her sugar-free chamoy named I Love Chamoy.

Leal created her product after learning that her diabetic father didn’t have any sugar-free Mexican candy. There was plenty of American sugar-free candy in her father’s cabinet, but none that celebrated their culture.

That’s when she came up with the idea for sugar-free chamoy.

I Love Chamoy uses monk fruit to sweeten the product and hibiscus powder to give it its distinct red color.

Leal had previously stated that she would use the $25,000 awarded to her company to expand her business’ presence on social media.

H-E-B has awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money along with marketing, mentoring and supplemental support.

“We look forward to connecting with Texas-based innovators each and every year and providing exciting opportunities through this competition,” James Harris Sr., director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what products are brought to the table this year. After 11 years of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best and more than 6,000 entries, the creativity and ingenuity of Texans still inspires me.”

For those interested in entering the competition, they can visit heb.com/quest in order to submit details regarding their products.