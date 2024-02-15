Tickets on sale for Cristela Alonzo homecoming comedy show in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The pre-sale code is VICKS. If you know, you know.

San Juan native, actress and stand up comedian Cristela Alonzo announced a homecoming show with a post on Facebook this week.

“McAllen TX. I’m coming home to do a show. Ticket link below. Get tickets quick! Can’t wait to come home. I was born/raised in San Juan, TX. My family still lives in the valley. Going to work on making this show special,” she wrote.

The show “Upper Cla$$y: When You Can Put Your Bills on Autopay” is set for Oct. 19 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The title completes a trilogy, which includes “Lower Classy” in 2017 and “Middle Classy,” both streaming on Netflix.

Tickets are available now at www.ticketmaster.com with the pre-sale code VICKS, and officially at 10 a.m. Friday.

Alonzo is best known for the glass-ceiling-breaking ABC sitcom “Cristela” — she is the first Mexican-American woman to create, produce, write, and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy — her 2019 book “Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up” and as the voice of Cruz Ramirez in “Cars 3.”

She brought her show “My Affordable Car Act” to McAllen in 2019, where she participated in an hours-long meet and greet with attendees.