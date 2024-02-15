Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — Police are investigating a one-car crash that killed a 34-year-old San Benito man after his family found his car in a ditch following a two-day search.

Since Monday, family members had searched for Mario Alberto Ramirez, who police found dead Wednesday in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Armada which had crashed into a steep drainage ditch off Business 77, officials stated in a press release.

Officers believe Ramirez was driving westbound in the 30000 block of East Business 77 “when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a barrier before falling into the drainage ditch,” officials stated.

The car had sustained “severe front-end damage inside a steep ditch,” they stated.

When officers arrived Wednesday, family members were on the scene.

“A family member informed officers that they had tracked his cell phone to that area and that is when they discovered the crash,” officials stated.

Family members told police a relative saw Ramirez leaving a Brownsville “establishment” early Sunday morning.

“Officers do believe that alcohol may have contributed to the crash,” officials stated.

On Thursday, Saul Gonzalez, Ramirez’s neighbor, said the fatality marked at least the second on the road where a woman died in a crash two year ago.