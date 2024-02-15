Jennifer Lopez to return to Edinburg with ‘This is Me … Now The Tour’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road again, with her sights on the Rio Grande Valley.

JLo will return to the Bert Ogden Arena stage with “This is Me … Now The Tour,” on July 3 in Edinburg. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-plus city tour kicks off June 26 in Orlando and includes stops in Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more before wrapping up in Houston on Aug. 31.

General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at LiveNation.com. Presale tickets begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 20, for JLo Fan Club members, and 10 a.m. Feb. 20 for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers.

“This Is Me … Now,” her first studio album in nearly a decade, is Lopez’s story in her words. The album will be released Friday. Written and recorded at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023, Lopez collaborated with a lineup of hit producers, including Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. Additional songwriter-producers were HitBoy, Tay Kieth, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Jason Derulo, and Brandon Riester, who served as A&R for this project.

The documentary “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” will stream in tandem on Prime Video on Friday. Directed by Dave Meyers, the film showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. The panorama is an introspective retrospective of the artist’s resilient heart.

In 2019, Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday at Bert Ogden Arena with the “It’s My Party Tour,” her first performance in the Rio Grande Valley.

She has a landmark star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has received the Billboard Icon Award and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, among other honors. In 2012, Forbes ranked her the world’s most powerful celebrity, and the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Time listed her among their 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Her other ventures include beauty and clothing lines, fragrances, a production company and a charitable foundation.