During a traffic stop in Brownsville, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper discovered over 205 pounds of liquid methamphetamine contained within 24 jugs inside the vehicle of a man who was stopped for speeding.

David Alexandro Aguilar was charged with knowingly and willfully possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine after he was stopped for speeding where he claimed to have done this before, according to a criminal complaint.

At about 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2023 Nissan Versa for speeding.

Aguilar gave the trooper consent to search the vehicle where they discovered 24 jugs inside the trunk of the vehicle and noticed a crystal residue coating the lids of the jugs.

Border Patrol agents conducted a presumptive field test of the crystal residue which yielded a positive result for methamphetamine.

The jugs weighed a combined total of nearly 206 pounds.

When interviewed by authorities, Aguilar stated that he was going to be paid $1,800 for the transportation of the jugs to Dallas or Washington D.C., but added that he didn’t know where the drop off location was and was waiting for instructions from his brother-in-law, Israel Chavez.

Aguilar also stated that he had transported something similar to Houston in the past for Chavez and Aguilar didn’t think much of it.

He informed agents that the jugs were previously mailed through FedEx to Matamoros and then shipped to Brownsville where Aguilar was instructed by Chavez to pick the jugs up, according to the complaint.

Authorities found that Aguilar had two cellphones on him and gained written consent from Aguilar to search them.

Agents found text messages regarding the jugs where Aguilar jokingly asked Chavez if the jugs contained fentanyl.

“Aguilar asked Chavez in the Spanish language if the jugs contained Fentanilo (Fentanyl),” the complaint said. “Chavez responded that the jugs are liquid for the rocks.”

Aguilar is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacia Torteya III in Brownsville federal court Friday morning for his preliminary examination and detention hearing.