Brownsville South Padre International Airport hires new director

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport has a new director, Angel E. Ramos, formerly vice president of planning and development for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Authority (CVG) in Hebron, Kentucky.

His first day as Brownsville airport director will be Feb. 20. Ramos succeeds former airport director Bryant Walker, who left in August for a job with the Federal Aviation Administration after more than seven years in charge of the airport. City officials said Ramos’ “wealth of experience” aligns with the growth and progress the airport has been experiencing.

“Mr. Ramos brings to the role over two decades of extensive experience in airport planning, design, construction management and capital infrastructure programming,” said Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez. “His comprehensive background, combining technical expertise with proven leadership abilities, positions him exceptionally well to lead our airport into its next chapter of growth and development.”

Ramos holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree in science in civil engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. He licensed as a professional engineer, accredited as an airport executive and certified as international airport professional. The city hired the firm ADK Consulting and Executive Search to help identify candidates, who were interviewed by airport advisory board Chairman Ed Rivera and Vice Chairman Javier Villarreal. The city manager’s office and city’s organizational development and human resources department also helped.

A city spokesman expressed confidence that Ramos’ leadership “will usher in a new era of innovation, efficiency and growth for the (airport),” and that his vision for the future “aligns with our commitment to providing outstanding service and facilities to our passengers and business partners.”

Ramos’ prior experience also includes a stint as assistant airport director of planning and engineering for St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where he led planning, design and construction and oversaw capital improvement.

“I am profoundly honored to step into the role of director of the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport,” he said. “I am eagerly anticipating contributing to the (city) and its surrounding communities. Together with the airport staff, our collective efforts will elevate the airport’s stature on a global scale, but also contribute significantly to the vitality and resilience of the city’s economy. I look forward to working with everyone.”