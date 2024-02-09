Whole lotta Valentine’s Day weddings set for next week in Hidalgo County

Only have a minute? Listen instead

You’ve got to love this.

Six Hidalgo County Justices of the Peace will perform free wedding ceremonies next week to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

The unions, by appointment only, will be offered in Edinburg, Elsa, Mission and Weslaco.

The events require a valid marriage license, which can be purchased in person at the County Clerk’s office at the Vitals & Official Records office, located one block north of the courthouse at 317 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg. Both applicants must be present and provide identification and social security card.

Marriage licenses must be acquired 72 hours before the event — that deadline is Friday.

Couples could still get their marriage license Monday or Tuesday, but that will require a waiver from the County Clerk’s Office to participate in the Wednesday weddings.

The largest event, dubbed a “Mass Wedding,” will be performed by Charlie Espinoza, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 201 W. McIntyre St. More than 50 couples participated in the union last year. Register by calling (956) 380-4473. For more details, call the Cultural Arts Division at (956) 383-6246 or visit www.edinburgarts.com.

Also happening Wednesday are unions by:

>> Jaime Jerry Munoz, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pharr One – French Garden, 1121 E. Nolana Loop in Pharr. Call (956) 787-1986 to make an appointment. >> Juan Jose Peña, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2, at 730 N. Breyfogle Road, Suite A, in Mission. Call (956) 581-2124 to make an appointment. >> Andre Maldonado, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2, at 1212 S. 25th Ave., Suite C, in Edinburg. Call (956) 383-0921 to make an appointment. >> Jason Peña, Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1, at 708 E. Edinburg Ave., Suite B, in Elsa. Call (956) 292-7015 to make an appointment. >> Gilberto Saenz, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1, will perform weddings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday during Alfresco Weslaco, held on Texas Boulevard. Call (956) 447-3995 to make an appointment.