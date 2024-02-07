San Benito to take City Hall to the people

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — City Hall is coming to the people.

On Thursday, officials are launching the monthly program City Hall for All, meeting with residents from 4 to 7 p.m. at the city’s fire station at 1201 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

As part of the program, every month officials will be holding meetings at sites across the city, City Manager Fred Sandoval said.

“We are taking City Hall to the residents in their own neighborhoods,” he said. “We plan on making this a monthly affair and moving it to a different area of the city each time.”

During Thursday’s meeting, city administrators along with key department heads, will be fielding residents’ questions and concerns.

Sandoval called for the new program, Mayor Rick Guerra said.

“This is a meet-and-greet,” Guerra said. “We need better communication with citizens. People didn’t like coming to City Hall.”

For years, some officials believed past City Manager Manuel De La Rosa had distanced himself from residents.

“For too long, the city of San Benito’s administration has been distant from citizens,” Commissioner Tom Goodman said. “It’s time we remind citizens we’re here to serve them and they’re not here to serve us.”