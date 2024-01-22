Only have a minute? Listen instead

Rio Grande Valley residents can anticipate a return to normal temperatures with a slight chance for some additional rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Rick Hallman said that most of the rain from Sunday evening and the early morning had already dissipated.

“We’ve got a couple more shots of (rain), possibly late tonight and into Tuesday,” Hallman said. “Again, maybe late Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s a small chance Thursday. Overall it doesn’t look like any big rain, but at least a chance pretty much everyday through Thursday.”

As for the cold weather that lingered for most of last week, Hallman said that temperatures should return to normal this week.

“There’s no cold weather to speak of, really,” Hallman said. “Temperatures tomorrow get back to above average, and remain above average Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

There could still be some cooler temperatures in the mornings, but temperatures will reach the upper-70’s throughout the week in the afternoons.

“It may be a little bit cool Thursday, Friday mornings and Saturday mornings, but nowhere near where we were,” Hallman explained. “It’s kind of a quiet weather week. We’re trying to get back to what’s normal, almost more of a spring pattern.”