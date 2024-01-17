McAllen, Edinburg firefighters rescue puppy who fell into irrigation pit

Only have a minute? Listen instead

This Bruno we’re definitely going to talk about.

McAllen and Edinburg firefighters partnered Tuesday to rescue a puppy after he fell into an irrigation ditch.

Bruno, the puppy, and his owner, Meredith Garcia of Edinburg, were jogging along the canal when suddenly he fell 15 feet into an irrigation pit, explained McAllen Fire Chief Juan Angel Gloria.

“I couldn’t see him and I couldn’t hear him,” Garcia said, adding that she was very worried when Bruno fell. “My first thought was that he died on impact or something.”

The 23-year-old explained that she often runs in that area and has never come across something like that.

“It kind of came by as a shock that (the irrigation pit) was there,” Garcia added.

Due to the ditch being along the McAllen and Edinburg city limits, both stations received the rescue call. Once they arrived they collaborated their efforts to recover the puppy safely.

According to Gloria, the two teams set up a tripod and rope rigging system that allowed them to lower one of the firefighters down into the hole and carry the puppy back to the surface.

Although the situation was stressful for the owner, Gloria assured the dog had not been injured in the fall.

For Garcia, hearing Bruno bark for the first time after he fell brought a wave of relief. She had just adopted the 5-month-old pupp, who she also affectionately refers to as “Puppy,” to celebrate her recent graduation.

“I was extremely relieved and I was really happy that everyone was so responsive and was coming up with solutions as to how to rescue him,” Garcia said.

Gloria also acknowledged that because firefighters have a stressful job that can mean life or death, or serious injury or loss of property, helping furry friends who “are actually part of our family” survive a scary situation helps bring balance to the responsibility first responders have to the community.

“Any opportunity to do good brings fulfillment and purpose and meaning to what our firefighters do day in and day out,” Gloria said.

This isn’t the only time firefighters have rescued animals. In fact, Gloria explained that just a week ago they rescued a kitten from a small fire.

He added that their firetrucks are not only equipped with medical equipment for people but also carry oxygen masks made for pets, just in case.

“Pets are important too,” Gloria said.